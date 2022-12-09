College Station restaurant brings French flavors to BCS area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new College Station restaurant is creating dishes that are both unique and approachable. Le Petit Cochon, which means “little pig,” is a French-inspired restaurant where you can find traditional Fresh cuisine along with some with American influences. The owners Tom Kenney and Johnny Poché said it’s a family-style restaurant that prides itself on its intimate atmosphere and high-quality foods.

“That’s what we wanted to do,” Kenney said. “A small place where food is front and center, and I think that’s what we created here.”

The owners hope the restaurant exposes people to something new. Poché crafted the menu and said he was very intentional about selecting the dishes, focusing on the journey his food will take people on.

“A lot of my food has influences from France, a little bit from Nova Scotia and, of course, Louisiana,” Poché said.

Some of the menu items include Boeuf Bourguignon, Cordon Bleu de Veau ou’ Poulet and Porc Grillé. Although the thought of French cuisine may sound intimidating, Kenney said the dishes are simple and fresh.

“That’s the heart and soul of French cooking,” Kenney said.

You can have the Le Petit Cochon experience Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It’s located at 4344 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station, and reservations are recommended. Those can be made here.

Some of the restaurant’s recipes can also be found in the limited edition “The Best of Aggieland: Gatherings & Game Days” cookbook.

