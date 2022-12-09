College Station’s defense leading way to state semifinals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will try to make back-to-back state championship appearances when they take on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the Class 5A-I semifinals on Saturday.

The Cougars are coming off an impressive 26-21 win last week against Smithson Valley in the regional finals. The odds were not in the Cougars’ favor after a botched punt attempt that gave the Rangers the ball inside the five-yard line. But a stout goal-line stand at the end of the game secured the victory. It’s that type of defense that’s defined this College Station team and gotten them to this point in the season.

”The defense has played outstanding,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor exclaimed. “I think they’ve gotten better and better. It sort of culminated in that last stand on Saturday. But I think they’ve gotten better because they’ve trusted each other more. They’ve been confident and competent in the roles that they have to fulfill,” Pryor added.

“Our defense is crazy I feel like,” senior linebacker Harrison Robinson said. “I think we have one of the best defenses in the state. We still have to prove ourselves these next two games but we keep getting better and that has a lot to say about our defensive coaches too. Our defensive coaches are even like family, they love each other. It’s one big family on defense,” Robinson added.

The Cougars will be looking to make it back-to-back trips to AT&T Stadium in Arlington with a win over Veterans Memorial. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

