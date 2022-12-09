College Station’s defense leading way to state semifinals

The College Station football team celebrates after a goal-line stand secured the win over...
The College Station football team celebrates after a goal-line stand secured the win over Smithson Valley.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will try to make back-to-back state championship appearances when they take on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the Class 5A-I semifinals on Saturday.

The Cougars are coming off an impressive 26-21 win last week against Smithson Valley in the regional finals. The odds were not in the Cougars’ favor after a botched punt attempt that gave the Rangers the ball inside the five-yard line. But a stout goal-line stand at the end of the game secured the victory. It’s that type of defense that’s defined this College Station team and gotten them to this point in the season.

”The defense has played outstanding,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor exclaimed. “I think they’ve gotten better and better. It sort of culminated in that last stand on Saturday. But I think they’ve gotten better because they’ve trusted each other more. They’ve been confident and competent in the roles that they have to fulfill,” Pryor added.

“Our defense is crazy I feel like,” senior linebacker Harrison Robinson said. “I think we have one of the best defenses in the state. We still have to prove ourselves these next two games but we keep getting better and that has a lot to say about our defensive coaches too. Our defensive coaches are even like family, they love each other. It’s one big family on defense,” Robinson added.

The Cougars will be looking to make it back-to-back trips to AT&T Stadium in Arlington with a win over Veterans Memorial. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Documents released show TDCJ failures leading up to inmate escape
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.
Walmart may close stores, increase prices due to theft, CEO says

Latest News

BVSO to celebrate the season with a Holiday Pops concert
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra
FOOD FOR FAMILIES FINAL NUMBERS
Food for families final numbers
Burton sees season end following 41-14 loss to Mart
Burton sees season end following 41-14 loss to Mart
Franklin punches ticket to third straight state championship game
Franklin punches ticket to third straight state championship game