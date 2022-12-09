Contestants fill up shopping carts with Aggie gear at CC Creations “Raid The Warehouse”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ten lucky people received a shopping spree of a lifetime. The Warehouse at C.C. Creations opened its doors and gave the winners two minutes to fill up their shopping carts with as much as they could grab.

Contestants grabbed shirts, hats, sweaters and even some items for their dogs.

This the 4th year C.C. creations had a “Raid The Warehouse” event and over 20,000 people entered for a chance to shop.

Vice president of Retail, Mark Munguia, said this is a way they can show their appreciation for the community.

“Right after Thanksgiving but going into the holidays we just feel this is the perfect time to show our love and appreciation for everyone that’s been a part of our journey,” said Munguia.

Customers that participated in the raid had their clothing exchanged for their correct sizes after they finished shopping.

The Warehouse at C.C. Creations looks forward to hosting another “Raid The Warehouse” next year.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.