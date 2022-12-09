Focus at Four: Texas school bond guarantee program is nearing capacity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A state program that guarantees Texas public school bonds is running out of money.

The Texas Permanent School Fund was created by the Texas Legislature in 1854 as a way to help districts receive the lowest interest rate possible on bonds.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the program only has about $653 million left in capacity the program will be forced to shut down.

If the program runs out of money, school districts would be forced to rely on taxpayers to fulfill future bonds.

The TEA has been talking with the Internal Revenue Service about increasing the limit, but some state lawmakers are trying to change that.

“There’s a House resolution in Congress right now from some Texas lawmakers that just want to get rid of the IRS having to set that limit. If that gets done by the end of the year, we could see little to no effect,” said Brian Lopez with the Texas Tribune.

