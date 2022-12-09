Food Truck Fridays: JLM’s Chicken and Waffles

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From chicken wings to chicken tenders, you can’t go wrong pairing them with a little sweetness. JLM’s Chicken and Waffles can hook you up with that combination.

Owner Juanita Brown Christian says she started the business in honor of her late daughters Lacey and Margo. Now, she says she blesses people with her love for food.

Since 2018 Christian has been serving the Brazos Valley out of her fire red food truck and says she loves every moment of it.

“I just love meeting people, you’re never a stranger to me. I just try to be friendly and give great customer service,” said Christian.

Christian says you can get the chicken in three flavors: original, Lemon Pepper Garlic, or Cajun.

To find the JLM’s Chicken and Waffles food truck head over to their Facebook page.

