Franklin punches ticket to third straight state championship game

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (15-0) are an ‘old school’ ground pound football team that uncharacteristically threw three touchdown passes in a 41-13 win over Edna Thursday night in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals at Legacy Stadium.

Down 7-0 early, Lions quarterback Cort Lowry threw a 45 yard touchdown pass to Devyn Hidrogo to tie the game at 7.

After a 44 yard TD run by Jayden Jackson gave Franklin its first lead of the game at 14-7, he then had a chance to show off his arm with a TD pass to Dean Rampy as the Lions grabbed a 21-7 halftime lead.

Franklin added to its advantage in the 3rd quarter as Lowry floated one toward the end zone that Bo Jimenez pulled down with a great one handed over the shoulder catch to make it 28-7.

The Lions picked up their 31st consecutive win and will play Brock (11-4) next Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium for the Class 3A Division I State Championship. The Eagles beating Malakoff in the other 3A D-I state semifinal Thursday night 21-10.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to UMC, out of over 30,000 UMC churches in the U.S., less than 2,000 have...
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The accusations against Jamarr Ethan Zamora, 20, of Rockdale are detailed in a probable cause...
Rockdale man accused of sexually assaulting girls in College Station
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Officials refuse to answer questions about prison escape that led to mass murders

Latest News

Burton sees season end following 41-14 loss to Mart
KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2022 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
College Station to battle Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial with trip to state championship game on the line
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal