Franklin punches ticket to third straight state championship game

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (15-0) are an ‘old school’ ground pound football team that uncharacteristically threw three touchdown passes in a 41-13 win over Edna Thursday night in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals at Legacy Stadium.

Down 7-0 early, Lions quarterback Cort Lowry threw a 45 yard touchdown pass to Devyn Hidrogo to tie the game at 7.

After a 44 yard TD run by Jayden Jackson gave Franklin its first lead of the game at 14-7, he then had a chance to show off his arm with a TD pass to Dean Rampy as the Lions grabbed a 21-7 halftime lead.

Franklin added to its advantage in the 3rd quarter as Lowry floated one toward the end zone that Bo Jimenez pulled down with a great one handed over the shoulder catch to make it 28-7.

The Lions picked up their 31st consecutive win and will play Brock (11-4) next Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium for the Class 3A Division I State Championship. The Eagles beating Malakoff in the other 3A D-I state semifinal Thursday night 21-10.

