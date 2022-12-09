Have your home shining bright for the holidays

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You still have time to transform your home into the winter wonderland of your dreams for Christmas.

You can do this by hanging up your Christmas lights. If you don’t know where to start, the experts at ABC Home & Commercial Services can help.

Branch Manager Omar Aranda says the most important thing when hanging up lights is safety.

“Putting up your lights is one of the most symbolic parts of the holiday. You have to be able to enjoy them after they’re up, so we want you to be safe,” he said.

He also says it’s important to have an idea of what you want the finished product to look like before getting started.

If you’re too busy and stressed to even think about putting up lights this season, but you still want your house to shine, you can hire ABC Home & Commercial Services and they will do all of the work for you.

ABC offers free quotes to help you design your perfect Christmas light set up.

“We can customize exactly what you’re looking for to give you a brighter and more joyous holiday season,” Aranda says.

The ABC team is working around the clock to make sure your neighborhood is ready for Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve.

You can call 979-361-0500 or visit their website here to request a quote and learn more about their services.

Latest News

