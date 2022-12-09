KBTX Food For Families Food Drive raises over 179,000 pounds of food

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a successful Food For Families Food Drive the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s shelves are filling up again.

KBTX was in seven locations representing six counties in this year’s food drive.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank says the numbers this year are greater than what they saw in 2019, the last year the food drive was held before the pandemic.

Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora says thanks to communities across the Brazos Valley and large companies like Amazon and Costco, the food drive was able to have another successful year.

“I think this is setting up a good trend, especially since inflation is so high right now, that people were able to give,” said Mangapora. “We got a lot more corporations this year and they really stepped up and helped balance out the people that maybe couldn’t give this year.”

Mangapora also says because of the food drive pantries in smaller counties will be able to supply those that are in need for the next year.

“They’re going to be feeding people in that community until the next food drive,” said Mangapora.

Combining all of the donations received, over 179,000 pounds of food were donated. You can see how much each county raised in the Food For Families Food Drive below:

CountyMonetary DonationsPounds
Brazos$141,822.47129,917
Burleson$55,405.5010,974
Grimes$15,0468,000
Madison$7,651.4518,044
Robertson$3,877.132,236
Washington$16,037.6310,261
Total$239,840.18179,432

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

