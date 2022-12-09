Legends Event Center making final preperations ahead of grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Midtown Park’s newest facility, Legends Event Center, is gearing up to open its doors to the public Saturday.

The new space features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, eight basketball courts, arcade games, an esports lounge and more.

There is also a 2,500 square-foot multipurpose turf area and 5,500 square-foot meeting space.

Construction of Legends Event Center began June of 2021.

“Our team has been working long and hard over the last couple of months to prepare for this day. The city of Bryan has been waiting for this even longer so I know they’re excited,” said Legends Event Center General Manager Jamie Cox.

The staff says this will have a positive economic impact on Bryan from all of the sports tournaments the center will host that will bring in visitors from around the country.

The community will also have access to open gym times, pickleball and more.

Cox also says they are proud to be a part of a growing area in Bryan like Midtown Park.

“I envision this in the next three to five years just being the entertainment central hub of the Bryan community.”

The grand opening will be taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Legends Event Center is located at 2533 Midtown Park Blvd. Bryan, Texas 77801.

