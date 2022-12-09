Make your favorite local recipes at home

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you grew up in Aggieland, you know it’s the home of some of the best restaurants and bars in Texas. Now, you can make all your favorite restaurant recipes right at home with The Best of Aggieland Cookbook.

This limited edition book highlights great gatherings and gameday meals, desserts, and drinks. It also features over 60 restaurants in Bryan-College Station including 1860 Italia and many more.

Chef Johnny Poche of 1860 says they are honored to be featured for the second time. He says people can find delicious combinations in the books, but also easy-to-make recipes.

“That was the intention. We wanted to be able to cook them at home,” said Poche.

Not only does The Best of Aggieland Cookbook assist you in cooking, it also helps Texas A&M students.

“I believe it raised north of $60,000 that was raised for scholarships and that’s an amazing thing.”

You can pick up a copy of The Best of Aggieland Cookbook at any Aggieland Outfitters.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Documents released show TDCJ failures leading up to inmate escape
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.
Walmart may close stores, increase prices due to theft, CEO says

Latest News

JLM's Chicken & Waffle
Food Truck Fridays: JLM’s Chicken and Waffles
The annual Fred Bear Archery Shoot is happening on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Put your skills to the test at the annual Fred Bear Archery Shoot
ABC Home & Commercial Services can have your home shining bright for the holiday season.
Have your home shining bright for the holidays
THE THR3E(Recurring) - food truck friday
THE THR3E(Recurring) - food truck friday