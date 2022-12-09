Make your favorite local recipes at home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you grew up in Aggieland, you know it’s the home of some of the best restaurants and bars in Texas. Now, you can make all your favorite restaurant recipes right at home with The Best of Aggieland Cookbook.

This limited edition book highlights great gatherings and gameday meals, desserts, and drinks. It also features over 60 restaurants in Bryan-College Station including 1860 Italia and many more.

Chef Johnny Poche of 1860 says they are honored to be featured for the second time. He says people can find delicious combinations in the books, but also easy-to-make recipes.

“That was the intention. We wanted to be able to cook them at home,” said Poche.

Not only does The Best of Aggieland Cookbook assist you in cooking, it also helps Texas A&M students.

“I believe it raised north of $60,000 that was raised for scholarships and that’s an amazing thing.”

You can pick up a copy of The Best of Aggieland Cookbook at any Aggieland Outfitters.

