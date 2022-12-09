Man arrested for groping woman on College Station walking trail

Police are investigating a similar assault that happened a few hours earlier
Brandon Lange, 20
Brandon Lange, 20(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested after groping a woman walking on a trail in a central College Station neighborhood, according to the College Station Police Department.

Court documents say 20-year-old Brandon Lange was charged with indecent assault and drug possession Thursday night.

According to records, the assault took place around 8 p.m. Thursday on the trail north of Hasselt St. in College Station, near College Station Middle School and Bachmann Park.

During the incident, police say Lange passed two women, then turned around and knocked one of them to the ground. Lange got on top of that woman, prompting the second woman to start hitting him. Lange got up and ran away, but turned back toward the women. By that point, the woman who was assaulted drew a gun she was concealed carrying and warned Lange she would shoot. The suspect then ran away.

Shortly before the incident took place, police were investigating a similar assault around 5:15 p.m., where a man matching Lange’s description groped a woman and ran away. Police used the suspect vehicle description from that assault to identify Lange’s Dodge pickup and pulled him over. According to court documents, Lange told police he committed the assaults “to gratify his sexual desire.”

Police noted Lange posed “a threat of continuing violence by groping two random women within a few hours of each other.” Charges in the first incident have not currently been filed.

Lange was booked into the Brazos County Jail with bonds totaling $8,300.

