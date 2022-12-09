Marca Ewers-Shurtleff wins city council runoff race in Bryan
Ewers-Shurtleff will be sworn in at a special city council meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)- Marca Ewers-Shurtleff has won the runoff race for the Bryan City Council District 5 seat.
Ewers-Shurtleff and AJ Renold were the top two vote-getters in a three-way race in November’s midterm elections.
The early voting and December 8 Election Day totals are:
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff - 497 votes (70.3%)
Anjuli “A.J.” Renold - 210 votes (29.7%)
District 5 encompasses much of west Bryan, an area that has seen significant growth.
