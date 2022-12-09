Police: Jack in the Box employee killed in argument with customer in drive-thru

Christopher Candia, 29, is facing multiple charges including murder after allegedly shooting...
Christopher Candia, 29, is facing multiple charges including murder after allegedly shooting two Jack in the Box employees, one of whom later died.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A man in Arizona is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees and killing one after an argument Thursday night.

Phoenix police said officers were called to the fast-food restaurant located north of the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. regarding a fight between two employees and a customer at the drive-thru.

Authorities identified the customer involved as 29-year-old Christopher Candia.

According to police, Candia fired multiple rounds into the restaurant during an argument, striking a man and woman at the drive-thru window.

Arizona’s Family reports one of the employees, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, died a short time later at the hospital.

The 22-year-old woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was also hospitalized, but police said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix police said Candia turned himself in after initially driving away from the scene. He reportedly admitted to being the suspect in the shooting and was booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple charges, including murder.

On Friday, Jack in the Box Associate PR Manager Casey Middleton released the following statement:

“We were recently made aware of a developing situation involving Jack in the Box employees in a Phoenix location. The safety and security of our employees is our utmost priority.

While we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, we are working with local authorities and franchise team members to ensure the safety of all Jack in the Box employees.”

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Documents released show TDCJ failures leading up to inmate escape
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.
Walmart may close stores, increase prices due to theft, CEO says

Latest News

JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez and College Station Mayor John Nichols went head-to-head to ring...
City of Bryan wins annual Salvation Army BCS Mayor Ring Off
Two people stole $6,000 worth of computers from Walmart
Madisonville Police searching for suspects who stole $6,000 worth of computers
A TDCJ Serious Incident Report shows confusion on the scene and failures to use canines...
Documents detail efforts and failures during search for Gonzalo Lopez
Weekend PinPoint Forecast 12/9
Weekend PinPoint Forecast 12/9