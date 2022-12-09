Police seek car seen near site where 4 college students killed

(CNN) - Idaho police are searching for a white car seen outside the home where four college students were killed more than three-weeks ago.

Investigators want to talk to the driver and any passengers who may have been in that vehicle.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, are now looking for a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra seen around the time of the slayings near the off-campus home several of the victims shared.

Investigators said information about the sedan and at least one person seen inside the car came from some of the more than 6,000 tips they’ve received from the public.

Police said they believe whoever was in the car could have “critical information to share,” and they are urgently asking the public for any other details as they continue their investigation.

“We still have thousands of leads and tips that we’re working through. We’re continuously making progress. We’re interviewing people daily and so we’re moving forward,” said Aaron Snell, communications director with Idaho State Police, on Tuesday.

It’s been almost a month since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death on Nov. 13, and police have still not found a murder weapon or named a suspect in the case.

Investigators are still looking at the victim’s activities in the hours before the murders and have addressed speculation that victim Kaylee Goncalves may have had a stalker.

“From the tips and leads that we received, we were able to find a singular incident that we thoroughly investigated and determined to the best of our ability that it was not related,” Snell said.

Investigators continue to investigate the possibility of a stalker.

As students at the university head into their last week of the fall semester, roughly a third are choosing to stay home for the rest of the year.

Police said two other roommates who survived the attacks are not considered suspects in the quadruple slayings.

