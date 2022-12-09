Put your skills to the test at the annual Fred Bear Archery Shoot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can practice your aim and give back to a family in need this holiday season.

The 2022 Fred Bear Charity shoot starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Brazos County Archery Club location at 1715 Louis Lane in Bryan.

This will be a shotgun start and all shooters will go out together.

The fees for this shoot will be used to help others. Board Member David Shumate says you can pay in three ways: canned goods, toys, or money.

All donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries, unopened socks and underwear, toys, and other goods will be given directly to Twin City Mission.

Brazos County Archery Club is also accepting cash donations, which will be used to give a worthy family the Christmas they deserve.

After the shoot, there will be a free chili lunch with all the trimmings.

The max distance for this shoot is 30 yards, but Board Member Cody Hutchinson says this isn’t your typical 3D shoot.

“The goal is to imitate real life. Not every shot is perfect, so you have to make judgment calls on the shots,” he said.

Participants need to bring their own archery equipment with them to the event, but Hutchinson says the shoot is open to all levels.

“We’re all more than willing to help out new people wanting to learn how to shoot. We just want everyone to go out there and have a good time,” he said.

You can learn more about the Brazos County Archery Club by visiting their website here.

