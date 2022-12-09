Rain and rumbles this weekend? May want to have the umbrella handy for Saturday evening plans.

Rain chance this weekend: rain and rumbles Saturday evening linger into overnight hours
By Kayleigh Thomas
Dec. 8, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first full week of December is almost complete, although the temperatures could have fooled you. Before this week ends, scattered rain and non-severe storms have worked their way into the forecast.

Friday will be pretty much a copy and paste of the past few days: patchy morning fog, warm, muggy, with scattered clouds. Saturday? Just about the same during the day. A weak front attempts to push into the Brazos Valley on Saturday evening. This frontal boundary provides the potential for pop-up showers and rumbles that could bring a bit of mess to your Saturday evening plans.

PinPoint forecast shows the earliest showers popping up around 6 or 7 pm in the central portions of the Brazos Valley, growing in coverage through the later evening hours. These showers will try to form a bit of a line while they inch their way south. Rain and rumbles look to persist through the early morning hours of Sunday. Showers look to clear by the time we are waking up to start your Sunday.

A Tale of Two Fronts

While this first front looks to sputter and not bring much in the way of relief, a second front provides changes early next week. This front looks to bring a bit more noise along in front of it. The Storm Prediction Center has been monitoring an area of possible severe weather on Tuesday that includes eastern portions of the Brazos Valley. While the more intense storms look to center themselves in Louisiana and Arkansas, Tuesday will be a day to stay weather aware. Behind that front, much cooler air swoops in and looks to stick around for a while. So if you have missed the holiday feel, just wait until next week.

