Sadberry Intermediate remains on track for the 2023 school year

A side view of the front of Sadberry Intermediate.
A side view of the front of Sadberry Intermediate.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sadberry Intermediate plans to open its doors to Bryan ISD students and teachers just in time for the 2023 school year.

Back in 2020, voters approved the bond to create a new school in Bryan ISD. Sadberry Intermediate will be the newest school in Bryan ISD since the last one was built in 2008.

In May of 2022, Alfred Scott was named Sadberry Intermediate school’s principal.

“I grew up in Bryan. I went to Bryan ISD schools and I mean, this is home and I know it better than anything. Bryan ISD is a place that kids learn and grow,” said Scott. “I really can’t wait to welcome the students and teachers into the Sadberry Intermediate.”

The intermediate school will welcome 5th grade students to the campus in 2023. In 2024, it will become a campus with 5th and 6th grade students.

“We’re starting with 5th grade. As you guys know the whole purpose was to alleviate the amount of students in the hallways at Rayburn and Jane Long,” said Scott. “Smaller classrooms are key. Smaller classrooms means more time with your teacher, which means success. I’m really excited to usher that into Sadberry Intermediate.”

Principal Scott said his top priority for the school is safety. Along with safety features around the school, it will focus on holding unique and collaborative spaces for their students and teachers to interact.

Bryan ISD’s Director of Construction and Energy Management, Paul Buckner, told KBTX the new facility is about 150,000 square feet.

“It’s built for a core of 1,000 students,” said Buckner. “From designing this in bond steering and bond planning. To hiring a construction manager, getting the plans drawn, seeing this go from inception from where we are now. And, in just a few short months its all done. It’s really exciting.”

The school is named after the late O.W. Sadberry, Sr., who was a principal in BISD from 1949-1970. Sadberry Sr. helped African Americans in Bryan pursue higher education. He was also an integral in guiding Bryan ISD through integration after the elementary school burned down, according to a press release from the district.

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said adding a school into Bryan during a period of growth is great for families in the area.

“The Sadberry name comes with a long history and meaning for Bryan,” said Gutierrez. “On top of that, we have growing infrastructure and growing needs. We had been bumping on 1,000 building permits for the last couple of years so our growth is there. Bryan ISD is helping our city.”

