Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is...
FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut.

The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures.

Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Swift was recently honored with two best direction awards at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

She wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”

She also directed the video for her song “The Man.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Documents released show TDCJ failures leading up to inmate escape
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.
Walmart may close stores, increase prices due to theft, CEO says

Latest News

Friday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 12/9
Friday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 12/9
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Family of victim in ‘Serial’ case seeks new court hearing
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of George Floyd’s killing