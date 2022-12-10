Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Evelyn

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Evelyn is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 9.

Evelyn is a cattle dog mix and one of the 12 Strays of Christmas. This means her adoption fee is only $12 this Christmas season.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Documents released show TDCJ failures leading up to inmate escape
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.
Walmart may close stores, increase prices due to theft, CEO says

Latest News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Evelyn
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Evelyn
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Daddy Long Legs
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Daddy Long Legs
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Peanut
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Peanut
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ellie
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ellie