Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Evelyn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Evelyn is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 9.

Evelyn is a cattle dog mix and one of the 12 Strays of Christmas. This means her adoption fee is only $12 this Christmas season.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

