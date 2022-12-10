Bonham Elementary student surprised by military homecoming

Army Specialist Robert Flores returned from deployment in South Korea, after being away from his son Jakob for a year.
Military homecoming
Military homecoming(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bonham Elementary 4th grader got the surprise of a lifetime Friday.

Army Specialist Robert Flores returned from deployment in South Korea, after being away from his son Jakob for a year.

Bryan ISD staff helped surprise Jakob just before school ended Friday. Jakob said he’s excited to play catch with his dad.

The family is also looking forward to a Disney World trip this weekend.

