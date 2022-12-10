Centerville firefighter beats odds and walks across graduation stage at SHSU

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After losing a leg in the line of duty, Centerville volunteer firefighter Colton Adams walked across the stage Friday in Huntsville to accept his diploma from Sam Houston State University.

Adams graduated with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in general business.

He calls the June incident on I-45 in which he and another firefighter were struck by an 18-wheeler a “temporary setback” on his life journey. He plans to continue his education as a paramedic and firefighter at TEEX and hopes to join the Bryan Fire Department.

You can read more about this journey by clicking here and reading the Commencement Spotlight from Sam Houston State University.

