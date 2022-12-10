City of Bryan wins annual Salvation Army BCS Mayor Ring Off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Dec. 3 the mayors of Bryan and College Station engaged in a little friendly competition for a good cause.

Bobby Gutierrez and John Nichols represented their cities in the Salvation Army’s 16th Annual Mayor Ring Off. The money raised by the two cities will help provide essential services to those in need in the community.

Gutierrez and the City of Bryan raised $6,264.24 and Nichols and the City of College Station brought in $2,244.04, making the City of Bryan the winner for the 15th year in a row. In total, the competition brought in $8,508.28 that will go directly toward year-round, Salvation Army programs to assist Brazos County residents.

Donations to the Red Kettle Campaign can still be made at kettles around the area as well as online through Dec. 24.

