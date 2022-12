COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station dropped a heart breaker to Lake Creek 45-44 in their district home opener at Cougar Gym.

Cougars are on a 4-game losing streak, but showed resilience against a tough Lake Creek team.

Jayden Davenport lead the Cougars with 14 points.

