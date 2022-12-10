Ewers-Shurtleff plans path after winning runoff election

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff wins runoff election
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff wins runoff election(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marca Ewers-Shurtleff said she is ready to begin her term as a member of the Bryan City Council.

Ewers-Shurtleff won a runoff election and will represent district five.

She said her past experience serving on both the Bryan Business Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission have prepared her for the new role of councilmember.

”I think I have a good foundation to hit the ground running,” Ewers-Shurtleff said. “But a councilwoman has different responsibilities and a different perspective. So I’m ready to dive in and get to work.”

Ewers-Shurtleff, an attorney said one of her priorities when she joins the council will be to encourage economic development.

”I best serve when my constituents let me know their needs,” she said. “So I want them to know whether or not you voted for me I am your councilwoman and I’m working for everybody in District 5.”

She’ll be sworn in at a special council meeting on December 19th.

