Free Music Friday: Great American Boxcar Chorus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Great American Boxcar Chorus joined First News at Four on Dec. 9 for Free Music Friday.

After getting started back in 2007, they’ve already made their way around Texas.

“We kind of touch on a few different genres,” band member Eric Fisher said. “We’ve done folk rock, alternative, Americana. We draw from different influences, some of which is similar growing up country, alternative rock, and I think it just sort of blends. It comes out in the music. It’s the music we still listen to. It’s what comes out in our songwriting.”

They are performing their Holiday Revue at the Grand Stafford Theater in downtown Bryan starting at 7:30 p.m.

“Come out ready to celebrate the season with us,” member Ben Morris said. “The doors open at 7:30. We have music starting at 8. We have some very talented, legendary singer-songwriter friends from the Hill Country, Mike Ethan Messick, Keith Davis, and Joe Tidwell are opening the show up tonight.”

Great American Boxcar Chorus performed their song Lukewarm Christmas for First News at Four. Listen to their performance in the player below.

