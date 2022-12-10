Madisonville boy’s basketball beats Smithville at the Mike Dacus Classic

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustangs took down the Tigers 53-38 in the Mike Dacus Classic at Navasota High school.

Madisonville lead by 17 after the break and held on to win in day two of the tournament.

Lorenzo Johnson lead the Mustangs with 16 followed by Anqwan Morning with 13.

The Mustangs play the Rattlers Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.