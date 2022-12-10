Madisonville boy’s basketball beats Smithville at the Mike Dacus Classic

Madisonville Boy's basketball team
Madisonville Boy's basketball team(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustangs took down the Tigers 53-38 in the Mike Dacus Classic at Navasota High school.

Madisonville lead by 17 after the break and held on to win in day two of the tournament.

Lorenzo Johnson lead the Mustangs with 16 followed by Anqwan Morning with 13.

The Mustangs play the Rattlers Saturday at 4 p.m.

