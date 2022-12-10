Madisonville Police searching for suspects who stole $6,000 worth of computers

The crime happened last Saturday at Walmart
Two people stole $6,000 worth of computers from Walmart(Madison County Crime Stoppers)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week involves the theft of over $6,000 worth of computers from Walmart.

They are looking for the two people involved in the incident. It happened at the location on East Main Street in Madisonville on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Call Madison County Crime Stoppers with any tips at 936-348-3100, submit them online at www.P3tips.com/198 or download the P3 app on a mobile device.

