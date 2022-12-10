Multiple agencies investigating after human remains found in burned vehicle

Crime (GFX)
Crime (GFX)(MGN)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple agencies are investigating after human remains were discovered in a burned vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and South Montgomery County Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire in a new construction area at 10800 Sleepy Hollow Road around 5 a.m. Deputies then discovered human remains inside the vehicle. The person was not able to be identified on scene.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes detectives along with Crime Scene Investigators, and investigators from the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office are currently conducting the investigation.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (936) 760-5800 Option 3 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #22A363258.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Lange, 20
Man arrested for groping woman on College Station walking trail
Abigail Anderson, 15, was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street.
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
The owners crafted a menu with different yet approachable dishes.
College Station restaurant brings French flavors to BCS area
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Documents released show TDCJ failures leading up to inmate escape

Latest News

Military homecoming
Bonham Elementary student surprised by military homecoming
PinPoint Forecast for what radar *could* look like early Sunday morning
Rain and rumbles expected in the Brazos Valley by late evening & pre-sunrise Sunday
Highlights and scores from area girls' basketball games
Highlights and scores from area girls' basketball games
Highlights: Madisonville tops Smithville
Highlights: Madisonville tops Smithville