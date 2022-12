NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -In day two of the Mike Dacus Classic the Rattlers beat the Leopards 37-27.

After trailing most of the half, Navasota lead at the break up 19-16. The Rattlers held on and extended that lead to win by 10 points.

Navasota will take on Madisonville tomorrow at 4 p.m.

