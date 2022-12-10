Road closures for BCS Marathon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend.

🏃The BCS Marathon & half marathon is Sunday starting at 7 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park.



🚦 Leave extra time when traveling due to increased traffic and road closures.



View a list of roads affected by the marathon 👉 https://t.co/dYawpj24ca



👍 Good luck, runners! pic.twitter.com/EFRfkwuDz3 — College Station (@CityofCS) December 10, 2022

Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.

The marathon and half marathon start at 7 a.m. at Post Oak Mall and will finish at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

For more information visit bcsmarathon.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.