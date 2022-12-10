Road closures for BCS Marathon

Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street.
BCS Marathon + Half Marathon working to make race as safe as possible.
BCS Marathon + Half Marathon working to make race as safe as possible.(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend.

Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.

The marathon and half marathon start at 7 a.m. at Post Oak Mall and will finish at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

For more information visit bcsmarathon.com.

