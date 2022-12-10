Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
The victims died after a vehicle hit a tree in a residential area of Centerville.
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed.
The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street.
The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in the vehicle were killed and one person was rescued from the vehicle and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and more specifics of what happened and who was involved will be released at a later time.
