Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed.

The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street.

The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in the vehicle were killed and one person was rescued from the vehicle and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and more specifics of what happened and who was involved will be released at a later time.

