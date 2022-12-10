Treat of the Day: Local wrestler makes national TV debut

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A local wrestler getting national attention.

Zane Valero was recently featured on an episode of All Elite Wrestling.

Zane has been training and wrestling with the Bryan wrestling school Lion’s Pride Sports for three years.

He started when he was 16 years old.

Zane’s episode will air on Tuesday, Dec. 13 on All Elite Wrestling’s YouTube Channel.

Friday, Dec. 9 Zane will also be wrestling at a show in Navasota with other members of Lion’s Pride Sports. It’s at the Junction Dance Hall Event Center beginning at 7 p.m.

