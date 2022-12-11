Army CID offers reward in humvee theft in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for credible information concerning a theft from the Army Reserve Center in San Marcos.

The theft of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle occurred between Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 in the 850 block of Leah Ave.

According to CID, the vehicle number “399 TPC A1-6″ is displayed on the front and rear bumpers.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should contact the Joint Base San Antonio CID Office at (210) 221-1050. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at: https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

