Army CID offers reward in humvee theft in San Marcos

For reference, the images above show a similar vehicle.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for credible information concerning a theft from the Army Reserve Center in San Marcos.

The theft of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle occurred between Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 in the 850 block of Leah Ave.

According to CID, the vehicle number “399 TPC A1-6″ is displayed on the front and rear bumpers.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should contact the Joint Base San Antonio CID Office at (210) 221-1050. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at: https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

