Brazos County Senior Citizens Association hosts Christmas Fellowship

CDA Christmas Fellowship
CDA Christmas Fellowship(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Senior Citizens Association hosted a Christmas fellowship event Saturday.

The event has been held for a little more than a decade and has been growing every year.

The event on Saturday included several speakers, preachers, and musical artists celebrating fellowship.

People who attended said it’s important to see and interact with the elderly in our community, especially after a difficult couple of years during the pandemic.

”We’ve had such a strife with COVID. So many persons haven’t seen each other since COVID so this is a very special occasion to bring us back together again and we thank God for it,” Fayola Jones-Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Lange, 20
Man arrested for groping woman on College Station walking trail
The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street.
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
Abigail Anderson, 15, was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
The owners crafted a menu with different yet approachable dishes.
College Station restaurant brings French flavors to BCS area
Mark Collins and his four grandsons were murdered on June 2 by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted...
Documents released show TDCJ failures leading up to inmate escape

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 12/10
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/10
Highlights: Madisonville tops Navasota in the Mike Dacus Classic
Highlights: Madisonville tops Navasota in the Mike Dacus Classic
Highlights: 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships
Highlights: 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships
BCS Marathon + Half Marathon working to make race as safe as possible.
Road closures for BCS Marathon