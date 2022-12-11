Brazos County Senior Citizens Association hosts Christmas Fellowship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Senior Citizens Association hosted a Christmas fellowship event Saturday.

The event has been held for a little more than a decade and has been growing every year.

The event on Saturday included several speakers, preachers, and musical artists celebrating fellowship.

People who attended said it’s important to see and interact with the elderly in our community, especially after a difficult couple of years during the pandemic.

”We’ve had such a strife with COVID. So many persons haven’t seen each other since COVID so this is a very special occasion to bring us back together again and we thank God for it,” Fayola Jones-Johnson said.

