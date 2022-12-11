College Station makes it back to back trips to state championship with win over Veterans Memorial

The College Station football team sings the school song after their state semifinal win over...
The College Station football team sings the school song after their state semifinal win over Veterans Memorial.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 33-7 Saturday evening in the UIL 5A-I state semifinals at the Alamodome.

Sophomore running back Aydan Martinez-Brown led the way with 3 total touchdowns, scoring first on the ground in the first quarter. He added another rushing TD and a receiving touchdown from Arrington Maiden in the third quarter.

The Cougars’ defense was stout once again, only giving up one touchdown after a long Eagles’ drive in the second quarter. Tony Hamilton had a pick-six towards the end of the first half which changed the game’s momentum, giving the Cougars a 13-7 lead at halftime.

College Station will play Aledo next Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for the Class 5A-I state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will be a rematch of the 2017 state title game which College Station won.

