College Station makes it back to back trips to state championship with win over Veterans Memorial

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 33-7 Saturday evening in the UIL 5A-I state semifinals at the Alamodome.

Sophomore running back Aydan Martinez-Brown led the way with 3 total touchdowns, scoring first on the ground in the first quarter. He added another rushing TD and a receiving touchdown from Arrington Maiden in the third quarter.

The Cougars’ defense was stout once again, only giving up one touchdown after a long Eagles’ drive in the second quarter. Tony Hamilton had a pick-six towards the end of the first half which changed the game’s momentum, giving the Cougars a 13-7 lead at halftime.

College Station will play Aledo next Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for the Class 5A-I state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will be a rematch of the 2017 state title game which College Station won.

