Devin Price enters transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Devin Price
Texas A&M wide receiver Devin Price(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and former A&M Consolidated receiver Devin Price has entered the transfer portal.

The former Tiger wrapped up his third season with the Maroon and White but saw limited playing time. Price appeared in all 12 games this season and caught 4 passes for 52 yards. The son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price is now one of over 20 Aggies that have entered the transfer portal so far this season.

