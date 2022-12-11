Dozens hurt in church bus crash in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of people have been injured following a bus crash in Harris County Sunday evening.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1 p.m. Dec. 11 to a crash an apartment complex at 90 Uvalde Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a small church bus with about 25 people on-board, including children, flipped over.

Most of the occupants have been transported to area hospitals including one person who is said to be in critical condition.

