DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound when the driver left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Dodge, Andrew Resendez, 20, of Bryan was pronounced deceased on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Lee Weiler.

Two passengers in the vehicle, Whitney Escobar, 20, of Bryan and Jairus Johnson, 22, of Houston were pronounced deceased on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Lee Weiler.

Another passenger Maryah Lopez, 20, of Centerville, was transported by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joesph Health Regional in critical condition.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available for release at this time.

