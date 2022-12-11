Midtown Park continues development with opening of Legends Event Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since May 2021 Legends Event Center has been under construction. After months of anticipation residents finally had a chance to take a look inside.

Legends Event Center features amenities like 16 volleyball courts, 8 basketball courts, an ESports lounge, an arcade, a turf area, large meeting rooms and more.

Organizations like the volleyball club Houston Skyline BCS said it’s looking forward to being able to have all of its volleyball teams practice and play at one location.

“The ability to have all of our teams in one place will just make it even more competitive and further the growth of Bryan/College Station,” said director Kacie Street.

The venue will also help with the economic development of the Bryan/College Station area.

Destination Bryan Executive Director John Frieble believes that the center will pay for itself with the number of visitors it’ll bring in.

“You got teams, you got participants, you got spectators, you got coaches,” said Frieble. “They’re all going to come in, fill our hotels, fill our restaurants, spend those dollars within the community so we can drive that economic impact that tourism brings.”

Legends Event Center will join the Midtown Park area that already features BigShots Golf Aggieland, D-BAT Aggieland and Travis Fields.

The city of Bryan said it took a lot of planning on how the center would benefit the city and Midtown Park going into the future.

“We went through about six or seven months of getting a lot of different input from citizens from advocates from coaches from the entire community that will not only work best for not only this location but for all of Midtown Park,” said Bryan Deputy Manager Hugh Walker.

The public can pay five dollars for a day pass to Legends Event Center. The venue hours vary depending on the events that are scheduled for the day.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.