BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville used a strong second quarter to top Navasota 52-33 in the Mike Dacus Classic in Navasota.

Mustang 🏀 52

Navasota 33

Final.

Mustangs win 4 in 3 days to win the Championship of the Mike Dacus Classic! — Madisonville Tx Athletics (@MCISDAthletics) December 11, 2022

