Thousands compete in the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships

Highlights: 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of runners from across the country were in Aggieland for the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships this weekend. There were 10 events broken up by age and gender.

Compete College Station, in partnership with Destination Bryan and Texas A&M, hosted the championships at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

For complete results click here.

