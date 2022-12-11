Travis Fields turns into winter wonderland for community

By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The warm weather didn’t stop Travis Fields from celebrating the holiday season.

RCI Sports turned the space into a winter wonderland.

Santa Claus made an appearance to take pictures and there were also train rides, dodgeball games and local vendors.

Ally Spears from RCI Sports Department of Marketing said they wanted to make sure the community was still staying active during the holiday season.

“We really want to promote staying active and being recreational,” said Spears. “We wanted to bring the community together during the holiday season.”

RCI Sports said they look forward to hosting another winter wonderland next year.

