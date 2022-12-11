Weekend cold front drops several inches of rain over the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near 15-day stretch of dry weather, a weak cold front sparked noisy thunderstorms Saturday night through the very early hours of Sunday morning. At times, the rain was heavy enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issued Flood Advisories across parts of the Central and Southern Brazos Valley.

Rainfall totals from reporting stations across the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Officially, Bryan-College Station will record 1.89″ from this event, per the weather sensor at Easterwood Airport. Before midnight Sunday, the gauge read 1.70″, just 0.18″ shy of December 10th record rainfall set back 111 years ago in 1911.

⚡️CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Storms knock out power to homes and buildings along Toro Lane near 2818 and Villa Maria Rd in Bryan. More than 1400 BTU customers are without power tonight.

📸: Sergio Gonzalez @KBTXShel @KBTXMax @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/zw4W72UFHQ — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 11, 2022

Two rounds of heavy thunderstorms Saturday evening and early Sunday morning left behind between 4.50″ and 6″ of rain across parts of Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley Saturday night through pre-sunrise Sunday:

College Station (Easterwood Airport): 1.88″

Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.97″

Hensel Park (Bryan): 2.08″

Kyle Field (College Station): 1.72″

Caldwell: 1.69″

Lake Somerville: 1.79″

Carmine (Washington County): 2.15″

Brenham: 2.16″

Giddings: 1.14″

Brazos River at Highway 290 (Washington / Waller County Line): 2.25″

Gibbons Creek Reservoir: 1.43″

Lake Conroe: 4.81″

Conroe: 5.69″

Dobbin: 5.83″

Coldspring: 5.49″

Lake Livingston: 6.0″

Huntsville: 2.87″

Elkins Lake: 3.32″

San Jacinto River at Highway 30 (Walker County): 2.59″

Sam Houston National Forest near Richards: 4.84″

Prairie View: 2.47″

Bellville: 2.47″

Crockett: 1.41″

Madisonville: 1.47″

Leona: 0.04″

Centerville: 0.27″

Navasota River at Highway 79 (Robertson / Leon County Line): 0.24″

Hearne: 0.40″

Thorndale: 0.13″

Kurten: 1.10″

West Bryan: 2.11″

South College Station (Greens Prairie & Wellborn Road): 2.04″

Carters Crossing (College Station): 2.50″

South Bryan: 2.13″

Anderson: 5.19″

Smetana: 2.25″

Peach Crossing: 1.35″

South Nantucket (South Brazos County): 1.70″

Montgomery: 6.50″

Snook: 1.20″

Stoneham: 4.99″

King Oaks (Grimes County): 4.0″

Another round of scattered rain and thunderstorms is possible Tuesday as a stronger cold front reaches the Brazos Valley. Rainfall totals are not expected to be as excessive.

Have a total you want to share from your rain gauge? Email it to weather@kbtx.com!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.