300+ bicycles given away to area kids by Men Making Moves nonprofit

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization Men Making Moves made a lot of families happy this weekend!

On Saturday the group gave out more than 300 bicycles to kids from all across the Brazos Valley in the parking lot of Navasota High School. There were also snow cones and hot dogs provided to families who showed up for a chance to win a bicycle.

“The day would not have been successful without the large pool of sponsors who gave generously toward the bicycle purchases,” said founder Earnest Jefferson. “Thanks for all of the help we had from the CPA firm Brewer Eyeington Patout & Co. for helping and being hands-on during the giveaway. Thanks to Sonic in Navasota for donating buns, cheese, and condiments, and William Shifflet and his family who donated all of the wieners and chili that Jordan Jefferson grilled to perfection. Thanks to Amie Jefferson for being a great DJ and thanks to Jose Maldonaldo and the Church family who furnished and served the free snow cones.”

Men Making Moves is a Grimes County-based group that has organized several events and given out scholarships to help support area students.

Next year organizers say their goal is to give away at least 500 bikes.

