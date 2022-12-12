Bost earns 12 jersey as Aggies announce 2023 roster

Austin Bost Texas A&M baseball
Austin Bost Texas A&M baseball(Tyler Shaw)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Dec. 12, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle unveiled the Aggies’ spring roster on Monday in addition to senior infielder Austin Bost being honored with the No. 12 jersey for the upcoming 2023 season.

“Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” Schlossnagle said. “He is one of the most competitive players that I have ever coached and he and his family are Aggies through and through.  Austin is the consummate loyal teammate, is selfless in his service to the program and, not only leads by example, but he also holds others accountable. He is and will continue to become a legendary player in the history of this great program.”

Bost has been a part of the Aggie program since the 2020 season and will enter 2023 having logged 122 games for the Maroon & White. A career .335 hitter, Bost has hit 23 home runs with 26 doubles and 94 RBI during his time at Texas A&M.

Those numbers spiked in 2022 when he started 63 games for the Aggies, hitting .360 with 27 extra-base hits and 45 RBI, scoring 52 times. He finished among the top three on the roster in batting average, on-base percentage (1.023), slugging (.451), home runs (10), triples (3) and runs scored (52).

“Literally, I had goose bumps,” Bost said on his reaction to being told he would wear the No. 12 jersey in 2023. “I didn’t even know what to say to him (Coach Schlossnagle) besides ‘Thank you.’ I gave him a big hug and told him how much of an honor it was.”

Bost follows former Aggie catcher Troy Claunch as players who have been bestowed the No. 12 by Schlossnagle and staff, an honor Schlossnagle knew he wanted to highlight when he joined the program prior to the 2022 season by presenting it to a worthy student-athlete who demonstrates program values and the overall Aggie spirit.

“The honor of awarding number 12 at Texas A&M is a process that we, as a staff, take very seriously,” Schlossnagle said. “We prefer to award it to a player in his last year of eligibility who has exemplified the core values of our great university and program at a very high level. This current team has many players of great character who live their lives in excellent ways and are exemplary Aggies, so choosing just one for this honor was very difficult.”

A product of Port Neches-Groves High School in the Golden Triangle area of Southeast Texas, Bost is a key piece of a roster that brings back 13 letterwinners  from last year’s squad which won the SEC West title and advanced to Omaha for the seventh time in program history.

Texas A&M is slated to kick off the 2023 campaign on February 17 when it hosts Seattle U for a 3-game series at Blue Bell Park.

