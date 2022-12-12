Bryan man sentenced to 35 years for sexual assault of a child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew personally, said Brazos County prosecutors on Monday.

Jose Godoy, Jr., 41, was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and received a 35-year sentence from Brazos County District Judge J.D. Langley.

Family members first became aware of the abuse in August 2015.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict.

Editor’s note: To protect the identity of the survivor, we are withholding details that have been publicly released in this case.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.