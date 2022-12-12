BVCASA is ready for 2nd Annual Celebration Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition are hosting their 2nd Annual Celebration Station.

The theme this year, “Whoville in Hearne”, is based on the popular Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

This family oriented event will highlight characteristics of the fictional town “Whoville” that we all should incorporate into our own towns, such as generosity and togetherness.

This immersive holiday experience will provide Robertson County residents stress relief in an environment curated to foster healthy relationships.

The event will feature a slide made of snow, gingerbread cookie decorating station, hot cocoa bar, arts and crafts and a gift raffle including a Nintendo switch and hoverboard.

Celebration Station is Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hearne Elementary School.

For more information, contact Lawrence Smith at Lsmith@bvcasa.org or (979) 846-3560.

