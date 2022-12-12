BVCASA is ready for 2nd Annual Celebration Station

“Whoville in Hearne” is the theme for the free event
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition are hosting their 2nd Annual Celebration Station.

The theme this year, “Whoville in Hearne”, is based on the popular Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

This family oriented event will highlight characteristics of the fictional town “Whoville” that we all should incorporate into our own towns, such as generosity and togetherness.

This immersive holiday experience will provide Robertson County residents stress relief in an environment curated to foster healthy relationships.

The event will feature a slide made of snow, gingerbread cookie decorating station, hot cocoa bar, arts and crafts and a gift raffle including a Nintendo switch and hoverboard.

Celebration Station is Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hearne Elementary School.

For more information, contact Lawrence Smith at Lsmith@bvcasa.org or (979) 846-3560.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 20-year-olds from Bryan were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Centerville,...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street.
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
Radar estimates of Saturday & early Sunday's Brazos Valley rainfall
Weekend cold front drops several inches of rain over the Brazos Valley
Crime (GFX)
Multiple agencies investigating after human remains found in burned vehicle
Abigail Anderson, 15, was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather Update 12/12
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 12/12
Isolated severe storms will be possible ahead of and along the cold front that moves into the...
First of several cold fronts rolls through Tuesday, isolated severe potential
With seven spice levels, Dave's Hot Chicken has something for everyone.
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
Weekend Gardener: Holiday gift ideas
Weekend Gardener: Holiday gift ideas