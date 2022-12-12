College Station leaders look to drive long-term economic growth with land sales and leases

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Development and economic growth are some of the top priorities for the city of College Station going into the new year and new administration.

Through the lease and sale of properties, the city is continuing its efforts to revitalize several areas of College Station with the hopes of attracting more businesses, jobs, and revenue.

College Station city council recently approved the sale of nearly 30 acres of land located in the Midtown Business Park. Levcor Acquisition LLC purchased the land from the city for $9,363,222. The city of College Station acquired the land in the now Midtown Park back in 2000 and sold 18 acres to Costco in 2021.

Levcor, the Houston-based real estate developer is no stranger to College Station. According to The Real Deal, a Texas real estate news magazine Levcor acquired Texas Avenue Crossing, an 87,000-square-foot shopping center located on Texas Avenue South where Total Wine & More is located. They also have acquired University Park, a 97,000-square-foot shopping center on University Drive.

City leaders say they aim to attract several retail stores, restaurants, and a hotel for the property in Midtown Park.

Land recently sold by the city of College Station. (KBTX)

College Station city leaders are also focusing on redeveloping the Post Oak Mall and some of the areas surrounding it. Mayor John Nichols says the Post Oak mall property is one of the most visible and accessible pieces of property in both College Station and Bryan and is past due for redevelopment.

“It’s in the center of the trade area. It’s highly visible, it has great potential for further investment by {the} private sector,” said Nichols.

Nichols says their goal is to incentive and encourage developers and business owners to bring new and exciting ideas to the mall, just like the future Texas A&M E-sports facility under negotiation. If the deal goes through, the E-sports facility would go into the old Macy’s store, which was purchased by the city.

“From the city and the taxpayer’s point of view, we can add to the tax base on existing properties by re-helping to redevelop it that’s really important for public finance,” said Nichols.

New housing under construction in the Northgate Entertainment District. (KBTX)

Mayor Nichols says although revitalizing the area surrounding the mall is vital to the growth of College Station it’s not the city’s only area of focus.

City planners with the city of College Station recently held two meetings to discuss revitalization and redevelopment along Texas Avenue and University Drive which is considered one of the most traveled parts of the city and the gateway from the city of Bryan.

Texas Avenue and University Drive in College Station. (KBTX)

Plans are being considered to enhance areas of Wellborn Road and the Northgate Entertainment District.

“The whole city strategy in Northgate is recognizing that the private sector is investing heavily there with a lot of apartment complexes, a lot of student housing going in there. We have some big public safety issues that have been discussed. But we’d like to shift that from a public safety debate and discussion which is important to an economic development discussion because we think with all of those bedrooms there, there’s a demand for a lot more and different kinds of services,” said Nichols. “So the city is very much interested in attracting some diverse retail economic development there.”

Nichols says it’s important to note that the city is not in the real estate business and not just buying land but rather selling land that was invested in many years ago with the purpose of spring economic growth.

" In any city engagement or public sector engagement in a private sector redevelopment, the goal really is to incentivize, initiate, prime the pump, sort to speak, for that redevelopment,” said Nichols.

“Since I’ve been on council over 10 years ago, we’ve had constant questions about what’s happening at the mall, somebody needs to do something about the mall,” said Nichols. " Well, the city’s in a position to do something now. We own property that we’ve been selling and we have economic development reserves that we can invest in redevelopment and that’s really what this is.”

