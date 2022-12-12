Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville.

The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and SH 75.

Monitor the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates.

