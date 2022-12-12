Enjoy your favorite Christmas carols with the Brazos Valley Chorale

By Abigail Metsch
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is by listening to your favorite Christmas carols.

You can do exactly that at the Brazos Valley Chorale’s O Holy Night Christmas concert. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12 at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan.

“If you want to hear Christmas music, there’s not a better room in town. It’s a wonderful acoustic, so we love singing there,” Brazos Valley Chorale Vice President, Chris Caffee, said.

The Rudder High School Chorale is set to make an appearance in the show as well. “We try to include the schools in our programs, especially around the holidays. This year Rudder is joining us and we’re excited,” Caffee said.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at the door before the concert starts. It’s $20 for adults, $5 for students with a valid ID, and free for kids under the age of 6.

If you’d like to sing with the Brazos Valley Chorale, they are hosting auditions in January. “We are inclusive of all ages. We have senior adults, high school kids, and everyone in between. We welcome everybody to come audition and be a part of this,” Caffee said.

